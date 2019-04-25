Middleton was recalled from AHL San Jose on Thursday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Middleton recorded 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) over 57 regular season games in the minors, but was unable to log any points in San Jose's four-game postseason run. In corresponding moves, a slew of other Barracudas were promoted to the Sharks, including fellow defenseman Nick DeSimone.