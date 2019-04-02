Sharks' Jacob Middleton: Back with big club
Middleton, who has been recalled from AHL San Jose, will draw into the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Canucks, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Middleton has been solid in the minors this season, notching 19 points while posting a respectable plus-14 rating in 54 games. The 23-year-old is expected to slot into a prominent role Tuesday, skating with Brent Burns on the Sharks' top pairing against Vancouver.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...