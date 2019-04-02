Middleton, who has been recalled from AHL San Jose, will draw into the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Canucks, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Middleton has been solid in the minors this season, notching 19 points while posting a respectable plus-14 rating in 54 games. The 23-year-old is expected to slot into a prominent role Tuesday, skating with Brent Burns on the Sharks' top pairing against Vancouver.