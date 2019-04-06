Sharks' Jacob Middleton: Bumped down to AHL
Middleton was redirected to AHL San Jose on Saturday.
The Baby Sharks are circling around a spot in the Calder Cup playoffs, so the fringe defenseman presumably will down at the secondary hockey level for the foreseeable future. Middleton recorded his first NHL point with a helper in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Oilers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...