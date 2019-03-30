Sharks' Jacob Middleton: Called up to parent club
Middleton was recalled from AHL San Jose on Saturday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Middleton has been up and down with the big club this campaign, suiting up in just one game, recording just 5:02 of ice time. With the Sharks pretty much locked into the second position in their division, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the 23-year-old draw into the lineup for Saturday's home game against Vegas.
