Middleton is week-to-week after sustaining a lower-body injury against the Penguins on Saturday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Middleton appeared to suffer a left leg injury, but the team hasn't released any specifics on the nature of his condition. However, it appears to be serious, as head coach Bob Boughner said there's "a chance" he returns before the end of the season. For now, Brandon Davidson -- who was acquired from the Flames at the trade deadline -- is expected to fill Middleton's void on the bottom pairing.