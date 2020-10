Middleton has fully recovered from the lower-body injury he sustained in March, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports.

Middleton was deemed week-to-week with a lower-body issue late last season, but he'll be ready to rock when next year's training camp gets underway. The 24-year-old defenseman only appeared in 10 games with the Sharks in 2019-20, picking up two helpers over that span, and will continue to be nothing more than a depth option for San Jose in 2020-21.