Sharks' Jacob Middleton: Heads to locker room
Middleton (undisclosed) exited Friday's game versus the Golden Knights in the first period, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Middleton did not return to the bench at the start of the second period. He took a hard hit from Ryan Reaves late in the first period. The 23-year-old defenseman was in the lineup in place of the injured Dalton Prout (undisclosed), but it appears the Sharks will have to finish the contest with five blueliners.
