Sharks' Jacob Middleton: Joining big club
Middleton was called up from AHL San Jose on Tuesday.
Middleton's recall coincided with Antti Suomela (undisclosed) being activated from injured reserve. Joachim Blichfeld was sent down to make room for Middleton on the active roster. Middleton will likely serve as defensive depth while with the Sharks.
More News
-
Sharks' Jacob Middleton: Sent to minor-league affiliate•
-
Sharks' Jacob Middleton: Likely out through mid-November•
-
Sharks' Jacob Middleton: Still facing lengthy absence•
-
Sharks' Jacob Middleton: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Sharks' Jacob Middleton: Heads to locker room•
-
Sharks' Jacob Middleton: Summoned by parent club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.