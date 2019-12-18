Sharks' Jacob Middleton: Journeys back to minors
The Sharks assigned Middleton to AHL San Jose on Wednesday.
Middleton was called up Tuesday and played against the Coyotes, logging 8:51 of ice time, a blocked shot and a hit. The Sharks don't play again until Saturday versus the Blues, and Middleton could be recalled again if Mario Ferraro (upper body) isn't ready to go.
