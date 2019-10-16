Middleton is dealing with an upper-body issue and isn't expected to be ready to return from injured reserve until at least mid-November, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

One of three San Jose blueliners on IR, Middleton looks to be further behind in his recovery process than Dalton Prout (upper body) and Radim Simek (knee), who were both seen skating after Tuesday's practice. Considering that Middleton had only entered the San Jose lineup Oct. 4 against the Golden Knights since Prout got hurt two days earlier, the former may be a regular in the press box by the time he's healthy again.