Sharks' Jacob Middleton: Promoted from minors
Middleton was called up from AHL San Jose on Thursday.
With Erik Karlsson (groin) and Radim Simek (leg) both unavailable, Middleton will provide some much needed defensive depth, though he is unlikely to slot into the lineup. Even once Karlsson returns, the 23-year-old Middleton figures to stick around for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign now that the 23-man roster limit is no longer in effect.
