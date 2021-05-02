site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Sharks' Jacob Middleton: Reassigned to AHL San Jose
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Middelton was demoted to AHL San Jose on Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Middleton is not expected to see much NHL time this season. The 25-year-old will instead log his minutes in the bus league.
