Sharks' Jacob Middleton: Recalled by big club
The Sharks recalled Middleton from AHL San Jose on Thursday.
The Sharks are likely just injecting some youth into their roster for the team's final three preseason games, but Middleton should get some invaluable experience before being returned to the minors ahead of the regular season. The 2014 seventh-round pick recently signed an three-year, entry-level contract with the Sharks.
