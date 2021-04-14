site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Sharks' Jacob Middleton: Recalled from AHL
Middleton was recalled from AHL San Jose to the Sharks' taxi squad on Wednesday.
Middleton has accrued seven points and 16 PIM across 20 AHL games this season. The 25-year-old has played just one NHL game this season. He'll add depth on the Sharks' blue line for now.
