Middleton was called up from AHL San Jose on Friday, Curtis Pashelka of the Bay Area News Group reports.

It's been a long time coming for Middleton to get this news, as he hadn't been called up by the Sharks since September of 2017. Of course, the 23-year-old also hasn't played in an NHL game yet, and it seems likely that isn't going to change. Middleton is probably just insurance because a few San Jose defensemen are currently banged up.