Sharks' Jacob Middleton: Returned to AHL
Middleton was sent to AHL San Jose on Friday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Middleton's stay in the minors could be a short one, as Kurz notes it may just be a case of getting him some ice time with the Barracuda in town after he sat out the last three games. If that's the case, the Sharks would likely recall him again ahead of Saturday's contest versus the Senators.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...