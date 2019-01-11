Middleton was sent to AHL San Jose on Friday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Middleton's stay in the minors could be a short one, as Kurz notes it may just be a case of getting him some ice time with the Barracuda in town after he sat out the last three games. If that's the case, the Sharks would likely recall him again ahead of Saturday's contest versus the Senators.

