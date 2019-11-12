Play

The Sharks assigned Middleton (upper body) to AHL San Jose on Tuesday.

Middleton has been sidelined since suffering an upper-body injury after logging just 2:13 of ice time in San Jose's season opener. The 23-year-old blueliner will spend the majority of the campaign in the minors, so he won't be a viable fantasy option in 2019-20.

