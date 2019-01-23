Sharks' Jacob Middleton: Shuffles back to minors
The Sharks assigned Middleton to AHL San Jose on Tuesday.
Middleton was called up as depth since Erik Karlsson (lower body) and Marc-Edouard Vlasic (undisclosed) were both out for Tuesday's game versus the Capitals. Vlasic is expected to return after the All-Star break and Karlsson's chances look good as well, so Middleton likely won't be recalled until there's another injury to the blue line.
