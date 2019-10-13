Coach Peter DeBoer said Sunday that Middleton (undisclosed) has a four-to-six week timetable for a return, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Middleton left last Friday's game against the Golden Knights with the injury, and landed on IR a day after. This news proves that the defenseman is dealing with a serious injury, even though the specifics haven't been announced. As long as Middleton is sidelined, look for Trevor Carrick or Tim Heed (upper body) to draw into the lineup.