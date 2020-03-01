Sharks' Jacob Middleton: Suffers lower-body injury
Middleton suffered a lower-body injury in Saturday's game against the Penguins, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Middleton's left leg buckled underneath him after a check from Pittsburgh's Patric Hornqvist in the third period. After the game, interim head coach Bob Boughner had no update on Middleton's status, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports. The 24-year-old blueliner appears set to miss at least some time. Brandon Davidson, who was acquired from Calgary at the trade deadline, figures to enter the lineup in his place.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.