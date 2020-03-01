Middleton suffered a lower-body injury in Saturday's game against the Penguins, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Middleton's left leg buckled underneath him after a check from Pittsburgh's Patric Hornqvist in the third period. After the game, interim head coach Bob Boughner had no update on Middleton's status, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports. The 24-year-old blueliner appears set to miss at least some time. Brandon Davidson, who was acquired from Calgary at the trade deadline, figures to enter the lineup in his place.