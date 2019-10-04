The Sharks recalled Middleton from AHL San Jose on Friday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Dalton Prout (undisclosed) wasn't present at morning skate, so Middleton was likely recalled as an insurance policy in case Prout isn't available for Friday night's matchup with Vegas. The 23-year-old, who tallied one assist in three appearances with the big club last campaign, will be returned to the minors as soon as Prout is deemed fit to play.