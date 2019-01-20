The Sharks recalled Middleton from AHL San Jose on Sunday.

With both Erik Karlsson and Marc-Edouard Vlasic dealing with undisclosed injuries, Middleton was brought up to provide depth on the Sharks' blue line as they head on the road starting Monday versus the Panthers. Middleton made his NHL debut with San Jose on Jan. 5, recording 5:02 TOI and a minus-1 rating.