Sharks' Jacob Middleton: Summoned to NHL
The Sharks recalled Middleton from AHL San Jose on Sunday.
With both Erik Karlsson and Marc-Edouard Vlasic dealing with undisclosed injuries, Middleton was brought up to provide depth on the Sharks' blue line as they head on the road starting Monday versus the Panthers. Middleton made his NHL debut with San Jose on Jan. 5, recording 5:02 TOI and a minus-1 rating.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...