The Sharks promoted Middleton from AHL San Jose on Tuesday.

Erik Karlsson (thumb) has been ruled out of the remainder of the campaign, so Middleton could be with the big club the rest of the way, or at least until Dalton Prout (upper body) is ready to return. The 24-year-old blueliner has notched six points while posting a minus-13 rating in 32 AHL appearances this season.