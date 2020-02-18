Sharks' Jacob Middleton: Summoned to The Show
The Sharks promoted Middleton from AHL San Jose on Tuesday.
Erik Karlsson (thumb) has been ruled out of the remainder of the campaign, so Middleton could be with the big club the rest of the way, or at least until Dalton Prout (upper body) is ready to return. The 24-year-old blueliner has notched six points while posting a minus-13 rating in 32 AHL appearances this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.