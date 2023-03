Peterson logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Canucks.

Peterson made his Sharks debut and picked up a helper on a Tomas Hertl tally in the first period. The 23-year-old Peterson has spent most of the season in the AHL, logging 32 points over 52 contests. The forward had 17 points in 65 games with the Stars last season, and he may get an extended look in the NHL to close out 2022-23.