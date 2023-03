Peterson posted an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Peterson continues to settle in with the Sharks in a top-six role. He has three assists over four contests since he was recalled from AHL San Jose. The 23-year-old has landed on Tomas Hertl's line in the absence of Alexander Barabanov (lower body) and Andreas Johnsson (lower body). Peterson could have some appeal as a DFS option if he continues to log significant minutes.