The Sharks acquired Peterson from the Stars on Friday in exchange for Scott Reedy.

Peterson played only one game for Dallas this season after scoring 12 goals and adding five assists in 65 games as a 22-year-old rookie in 2021-22. He had 13 goals and 26 points in 44 games for AHL Texas this season. He should get a shot at seeing some playing time for the Sharks the rest of the this season.