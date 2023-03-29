Peterson logged an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Jets.

Peterson set up Noah Gregor's goal midway through the first period, which was all the offense James Reimer needed to steer the Sharks to their first win since March 6. The 23-year-old Peterson is already fitting in pretty well with his new team, logging two assists over three games with the Sharks. he's added five shots on net, three hits and an even plus-minus rating since he was called up from AHL San Jose on March 22.