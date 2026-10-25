Trouba notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Bruins.

Trouba has a goal and four helpers, including three power-play assists, over his last three games. The defenseman's usage with the man advantage boosts his overall profile, especially if he can keep producing in that situation. He has two goals, six assists, 16 shots on net, 20 hits, 26 blocked shots, 11 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 12 outings this season. If that level of play holds, Trouba may end up being the top blueliner on the Sharks' roster by the end of the year.