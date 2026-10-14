Trouba scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.

This was Trouba's first goal as a Shark. The 32-year-old defenseman has added two assists, 11 shots on net, 12 hits, 10 blocked shots, seven PIM and a minus-4 rating. He's firmly in a top-four role as one of the veterans on San Jose's blue line. Trouba's value remains highest in banger leagues, but his significant ice time with the Sharks' young forwards will help him attempt to repeat his 35-point effort over 81 regular-season games with the Ducks last year.