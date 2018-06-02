Sharks' Jake McGrew: Presented with bona fide offer

McGrew received a bona fide offer from the Sharks on Friday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

By issuing a bona fide offer to McGrew, the Western Conference club gets to retain the winger's negotiating rights. He'll have 29 more days to accept the standing offer of a minimally priced two-way deal. McGrew was first linked to the Sharks when they selected him in the sixth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, with him having gone 159th overall. The California native delivered 21 goals and 23 assists over 72 games -- including the playoffs -- for WHL Spokane this season.