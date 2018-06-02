Sharks' Jake McGrew: Presented with bona fide offer
McGrew received a bona fide offer from the Sharks on Friday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
By issuing a bona fide offer to McGrew, the Western Conference club gets to retain the winger's negotiating rights. He'll have 29 more days to accept the standing offer of a minimally priced two-way deal. McGrew was first linked to the Sharks when they selected him in the sixth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, with him having gone 159th overall. The California native delivered 21 goals and 23 assists over 72 games -- including the playoffs -- for WHL Spokane this season.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...