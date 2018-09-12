McGrew continues to impress with his play, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

McGrew, 19, continues working his way back from a catastrophic knee injury suffered back in 2016 as a member of Spokane Chiefs (WHL). San Jose drafted McGrew in the sixth-round of the 2017 draft, believing that his upside trumped any injury concerns. Participating in the Vegas Rookie Showcase, McGrew's play has drawn rave reviews, but the right-winger remains several years away from contending for an NHL roster spot. Still, McGrew's stellar play has his stock rising steadily heading into training camp, set to open September 14th.

Our Latest Stories