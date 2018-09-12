McGrew continues to impress with his play, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

McGrew, 19, continues working his way back from a catastrophic knee injury suffered back in 2016 as a member of Spokane Chiefs (WHL). San Jose drafted McGrew in the sixth-round of the 2017 draft, believing that his upside trumped any injury concerns. Participating in the Vegas Rookie Showcase, McGrew's play has drawn rave reviews, but the right-winger remains several years away from contending for an NHL roster spot. Still, McGrew's stellar play has his stock rising steadily heading into training camp, set to open September 14th.