San Jose acquired Walman and a 2024 second-round pick from Detroit on Tuesday in exchange for future considerations.

Walman produced 12 goals, 21 points, 108 shots on net and 151 blocked shots in 63 games during the 2023-24 campaign. The 28-year-old defender has two more seasons left on his three-year, $10.2 million contract. As a member of the Sharks, Walman could occupy a top-four role and see power-play time.