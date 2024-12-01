Walman notched a pair of assists, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Walman is on a career-best five-game point streak, earning two goals and five helpers in that span. The defenseman had a hand in goals by Luke Kunin and Cody Ceci in this win. Walman has arguably been one of the biggest breakout players in fantasy so far this season with 19 points, 61 shots on net, 32 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 22 appearances. The 28-year-old defenseman is two points shy of matching his output from last year, and with a huge role in all situations for the Sharks, it looks like he'll be crushing his previous high-water marks across the board.