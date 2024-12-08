Walman notched a power-play assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Panthers.

Walman had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two contests. The Sharks' offense has gone cold on their tough road trip, but Walman has helped out on three of the team's eight goals over their last four games. For the season, he has 20 points (four on the power play), 64 shots on net, 37 blocked shots, 23 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-7 rating across 25 appearances. He needs one more point to match his career high from last season.