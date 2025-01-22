Walman scored a goal on three shots, blocked four shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Predators.

Walman has two points and a plus-1 rating over six contests since he returned from a lower-body injury. His scoring pace has slowed a bit, but he remains in a top-pairing role with power-play time, so he should be fine in the long run. Overall, the 28-year-old defenseman has six goals, 21 assists, 96 shots on net, 62 blocked shots, 32 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-5 rating in 37 appearances.