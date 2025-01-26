Walman notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and four blocked shots in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Panthers.

Walman had an attempt redirected in by Cody Ceci in the first period. With three points over his last eight games, Walman's scoring pace has slowed following his return from a lower-body injury earlier in the month. The defenseman is at 28 points, 102 shots on net, 66 blocked shots, 35 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 39 appearances. Despite the downturn on offense, Walman remains in a top-pairing role with a spot on the first power-play unit.