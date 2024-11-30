Walman scored two goals on four shots and added four PIM in Friday's 8-5 win over the Kraken.

Walman is rolling with five points over his last four contests. His first tally Friday tied the game at 4-4, and he also had the Sharks' empty-netter to seal the win. The 28-year-old defenseman doubled his goal total to four and has added 13 assists, 61 shots on net, 29 blocked shots, 18 hits and 18 PIM across 21 appearances. He also has a plus-7 rating, which partially showcases that he's more than just a scoring threat on the blue line.