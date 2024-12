Walman (lower body) won't play against Calgary on Saturday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Walman will miss his third straight game. He has generated five goals, 25 points, 80 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and 30 hits in 31 appearances this season. Henry Thrun and Shakir Mukhamadullin have received increased roles during Walman's absence.