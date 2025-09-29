Skarek was the first goalie off the ice during Monday's morning skate, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports, signaling that he's expected to get the road start during the Sharks' preseason matchup against Anaheim.

Skarek signed a one-year deal with the Sharks during the offseason, and he'll make his preseason debut Monday. However, it's not yet clear whether he'll play the whole game against the Ducks. Skarek made his NHL debut for the Islanders last year and will likely struggle to see much playing time for the Sharks behind Yaroslav Askarov and Alex Nedeljkovic this season.