Skarek was waived by the Sharks on Tuesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Skarek was not expected to start the year on the NHL roster after the team acquired Alex Nedeljkovic over the summer to serve as the No. 2 option behind Yaroslav Askarov. While Skarek was able to make his NHL debut last year, logging two games for the Islanders, he remains a long-term project for fantasy players -- one that may not pan out if he doesn't start getting opportunities soon.