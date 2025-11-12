Skarek posted a 27-save shutout in AHL San Jose's 7-0 win over Abbotsford on Tuesday.

Skarek took advantage of a reeling opponent, and he received plenty of support to earn his first shutout of the season. Through six outings, Skarek has a 3.63 GAA and an .875 save percentage, though he has gone 4-2-0. This may have been a good time to make an impression -- Alex Nedeljkovic (personal) is away from the Sharks during their road trip, which likely means the big club will need to call up either Skarek or Gabriel Carriere. The latter has posted better numbers this season, but Skarek is more experience.