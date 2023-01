Reimer stopped 18 of 22 shots in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Bruins.

It was a tough night for Reimer, who allowed four goals on just 22 shots in the shutout loss. The 34-year-old netminder has just one win in his last seven starts as he falls to 8-14-4 with a .895 save percentage. Reimer should hang on to the starting job in San Jose, with Kaapo Kahkonen also struggling, but he'll be hard to trust behind a 14-25-9 Sharks team.