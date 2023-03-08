Reimer stopped 18 of 19 shots in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen in Tuesday's 6-0 loss to the Avalanche.

The Avalanche eased up after chasing Kahkonen early in the second period, but not by much. Reimer still held his own pretty well, preventing the blowout from getting too out of hand. The 34-year-old has allowed 14 goals over his last five outings (four starts), and he's at 10-16-6 with a 3.27 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 33 games. The Sharks have an easier matchup Thursday in St. Louis.