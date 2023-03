Reimer gave up seven goals on 21 shots in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Canucks.

Reimer has lost his last four outings, giving up 18 goals over that span. While his team's defense can usually take some of the blame, this was simply a poor all-around effort for the Sharks, Reimer included. The 35-year-old netminder dropped to 10-18-8 with a 3.40 GAA and an .891 save percentage through 37 appearances. The Sharks' next game is Saturday in Calgary.