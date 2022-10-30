Reimer made 22 saves in a 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.

He allowed a goal to Victor Hedman on the first shot of the game, but settled in until Ross Colton beat him at 13:44 just as a Lightning power play was expiring. Again, Reimer buckled down and did well until Alex Killorn beat him five hole near the end of the second period. And he looked like he would help his team get a single point until Nikita Kucherov scored from in front with 57 seconds left to carry the Bolts to the 4-3 win. Reimer's efforts swing a bit like a pendulum -- some games he's dialled in and seems invincible and others he seems unprepared for shots and is forced to fight his way through to the end. Saturday was one of those.