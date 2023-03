Reimer will look to ground the Jets on the road Monday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Reimer has given up 11 goals in his last two outings and is still looking for his 10th win of the season, having posted a 9-16-6 record in 31 contests this year. At this point, Reimer shouldn't be expected to offer more than mid-range fantasy value given his lack of victories and the fact that he will likely remain the No. 2 option behind Kappo Kahkonen.