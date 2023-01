Reimer turned aside 26 of 30 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Dallas.

Reimer allowed a pair of power-play goals in the first period and was beaten while Dallas was shorthanded in the third, so he only surrendered one even-strength goal. The Stars' final score was on an empty net. Reimer fell to 7-11-3 with a 3.18 GAA and .896 save percentage in 21 games this season. He's allowed at least four goals in three of his last four starts.