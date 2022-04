Reimer stopped 28 of 32 shots through overtime in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to Chicago.

Alex DeBrincat was a thorn in Reimer's side all night, assisting on three of Chicago's four goals before scoring the only shootout goal for either team. This result stretched Reimer's winless streak to five games -- the veteran netminder's 0-3-2 record in that stretch has dropped his season record to 18-16-8.