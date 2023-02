Reimer (illness) will back up Kaapo Kahkonen in Saturday's game versus the Sabres, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Reimer has been sidelined for a week, and he'll still have to wait a while to get back in the crease. Kahkonen has played reasonably well in Reimer's absence, allowing just three goals on 51 shots. Reimer's next chance to start is Monday versus the Kraken.