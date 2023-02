Reimer (illness) is considered day-to-day, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Reimer skated on his own following Tuesday's morning practice, so he's definitely improving, but Kaapo Kahkonen (undisclosed) and Aaron Dell will continue to serve as San Jose's top two netminders for the time being. Reimer will be reevaluated ahead of Thursday's game versus Vegas.